High for three days: Kenya’s prescription drugs abuse craze
In Mukuru and Kawangware, prescription drugs are mixed with alcohol in pubs. The effect on the user wears out three to four days later.
The drugs, referred to as cosmos, “ma yellow”, or “ma white” in slums, are sold discreetly by back-alley peddlers and chemists.
But not to everyone. It would help if sellers know you.
Nation.Africa went undercover in Mukuru Kaiyaba slum, Nairobi, to buy the drugs. The tablets, “ma yellow” and “ma white”, turned out to be Benzhexol and Diazepam, respectively.