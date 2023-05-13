DP Gachagua defends high number of Kikuyus in government
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Saturday that there is nothing wrong with having many members of the Kikuyu community in the government.
Mr Gachagua noted that their numbers are also high in prisons but nobody is asking for a reduction there.
He told President William Ruto, "We are in your government by choice and by arrangement. We made a conscious decision to vote for you because you have what it takes to run this country."
He spoke in Njabini, Nyandarua County, at the funeral of Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.