Bars and nightclubs in Kisumu to be closed on election day
All bars, clubs, restaurants, shops and supermarkets in Kisumu to be closed on the midnight of August 8th to ensure all residents are mobilised and ready to vote on August 9th.
Making the announcement on Thursday, Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said revelers will have to wait until 5pm when voting closes to access the the entertainment joints.
Mr Abala warned those who intend not to vote that they may be barred from enjoying their favorite inebriant since service will only be delivered after providing sufficient proof of voting, specifically a stained finger with IEBC indelible ink.