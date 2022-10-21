'Better start packing!' Machogu sounds notice to cartels at Education ministry

Ezekiel Machogu Ombaki, the cabinet nominee for the Education docket, has given notice to cartels at the Education Ministry.

Speaking during his vetting before the National Assembly on Friday, he pledged to deal with misappropriation of finances at the ministry.

"I understand how government systems work and if at all there are cartels at the Ministry of Education, they better start packing. Every shilling must be accounted for."

The Ministry of Education is strategic to the development of the country that it receives 25 per cent of the national budget.

Mr Machogu is a career administrator who has served as a district officer, district commissioner and senior deputy secretary before being elected as MP for Nyaribari Masaba Constituency.