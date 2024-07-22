Kenya Railways introduces SGR executive coaches with Sh12,000 fare per trip

By Winnie Atieno

Kenyans will have to fork out Sh12,000 for a one-way ticket between Mombasa to Nairobi while boarding the newly launched executive passenger train. However, a return ticket will cost Sh20,000.

Transport Principal Secretary Mr Mohamed Daghar, who promised an enhanced services, said the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) tickets for first class and economy will remain as they are.

“Premium Class charges will be Sh12,000 for one way and Sh20,000 for a two-way trip between Nairobi and Mombasa. You will save Sh4,000 once you pay for a return ticket. We have received four first-class coaches and four premium coaches,” said Mr Daghar.

Speaking while receiving 20 new coaches including Economy Class, First Class and Premium Class at the Kenya Railways station in Mombasa, the PS said the new facilities will boost passenger railway transport.