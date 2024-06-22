Ichung'wah dismisses Gen Z protesters as 'KFC-eating, Uber-riding' city dwellers

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed the 'Occupy Parliament' protest against the 2024 Finance Bill as a movement of privileged urbanites in Nairobi.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) at Eldama Ravine in Baringo County, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament said young Nairobi protesters have little understanding of hardship as they do it in the comfort of the city's amenities.