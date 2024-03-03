Demystifying Dyslexia
For many children, learning is a journey of discovery, a chance to unlock their full potential. But for some, the classroom can transform into a battleground filled with confusion and frustration. Children with dyslexia go through a lot as the condition is often misunderstood and the children frequently labeled as slow learners or lacking in effort.
Dyslexia is a neurological condition that disrupts the brain's language processing, making reading, writing, and spelling difficult. According to the International Dyslexia Association, one in every 10 individuals globally has some form of dyslexia. Despite affecting an estimated 10 per cent of the population, dyslexia is often misunderstood and under-diagnosed in Kenya.