Coast governors decline to meet President Ruto over muguka

Governors of the six Coast counties have turned down an invite by President William Ruto to discuss their tough regulation of miraa and muguka trade, which includes ban of the stimulants in three of the counties.

Led by Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani chairperson Gideon Mung’aro, the county bosses on Sunday revealed that they had received an invite from State House, Nairobi, to discussed the matter with their counterparts from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu— Kenya’s miraa-and-muguka-source counties.