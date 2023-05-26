Volleyball: Dominant Nairobi seek top honours at Prisons championship

Hosts Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) will play Nairobi Prisons in the men’s final of annual Kenya Prisons Inter-Regional Sports Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

PSTC defeated Prisons Headquarters 3-0 (25-21,25-20,25-22) to book a date with Nairobi Prisons in the final who had earlier on overpowered North Eastern 3-0 (25-13,25-18,25-17).

In the women’s category, Prisons Headquarters saw off PSTC 3-1(25-21,25-19,22-25,25-22) and they will now play Nairobi Prisons who came from a set down to dismiss Rift Valley Prisons 3-2(23-25,25-19,16-25,25-22 and 15-12).

North Eastern will play Prisons Headquarters in the third place play-offs in the men’s event while PTSC have a date with Rift Valley in the women’s event.

Event founder and Assistant Commissioner General David Kilundo said the event has previously helped teams across the regions bolster their squads and created employment opportunities.

“Since it’s inception in 2004, the event has grown and this year it’s bigger and better. While the event is used to harmonise all the Prisons teams, in a way it’s also used kill boredom at place of work. Just breaking away from the official duties is something,” said Kilundo who is eyeing Kenya Volleyball Federation presidency in the upcoming elections.

“We have been able to grow talents from this event. For example, former Kenyan International and Kenya Prisons men’s team assistant coach Dennis Mokua. He was attached to some team from Kericho in 2005 when they competed in the event. We saw potential in him and that’s how he was recruited to the Prisons team a year later. We hope to nurture more talents,” he added.

The event served off on Thursday and will end on Saturday.