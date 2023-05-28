Volleyball: GSU close in on leaders KDF

Defending champions General Service Unit defeated Equity Bank 3-0 (27-25,25-13,25-19) at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday to move second on the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League standings.

GSU, who had struggled to beat stubborn Administration Police of Kenya (APK) 3-2 on Saturday, have 29 points from 10 matches unbeaten, one point behind leaders Kenya Defence Forces who have played 12 matches.

Former champions Kenya Prisons, who were not in action over the weekend, have 27 points from 10 matches.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they were keen to qualify for the play-offs.

“Teams have really improved but I’m just happy that we are still unbeaten in the league. We are taking one match at a time with focus on the play-offs,”said Tarus.

In the other match played at the same venue, KDF held their nerve to see off the much-improved APK 3-2(25-20,23-25,26-28,25-20,15-11).

APK remained fifth with 23 points from 12 matches two points behind fourth-placed Equity who have played the same number of matches.

APK coach Francis Nguma said picking sets from GSU and KDF was a plus for his team.