Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 29

Kenyan scribes centre of attention at ceremony

*****

There was a proud moment at the media tribune Sunday for Kenyan journalists covering these Games when Kenya’s national anthem was played twice at the closing ceremony.

Hunter became hunted when cameras turned to the journalists as they sang the national anthem to celebrate Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir’s gold medals in the marathon races which were run in Sapporo, away from the Tokyo heat.

Mike Okinyi (Citizen TV), Alex Isaboke (Capital FM), Bismarck Mutahi (The Standard Group) and Yours Truly became the focus of global cameras with colleagues from media houses worldwide congratulating Kenya for job well done “especially in winning the men’s and women’s marathon titles.” These are the moments that make one feel proudly Kenyan!

10 hurt, suspect held after Tokyo train knife attack

*****

Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man over a knife attack that took place in a subway rail station, local media reports.

The man from Kawasaki admitted to the charges saying he “wanted to kill many people.” The 10 people injured either suffered knife wounds or were injured after falling during the melee.

“Since about six years ago, whenever I saw happy people, especially women, I began to feel I wanted to kill them,” the man identified as Yusuke Tsushima said.

He had earlier been questioned for alleged shoplifting, attacking a female university student and trying to set alight cooking oil that he had poured on the floor of a train!

Kind Japanese brighten up Tokyo Olympic Games

*****

The Japanese are some of the friendliest people you could ever come across.

During the Olympic Games, their smiles tore through facemasks, their greetings were infectious and their humility disarming.

From the policeman to the volunteer, they always brightened the day.

Last night, while on a long wait for a taxi with colleague Bismarck Mutahi, an elderly stranger on a bicycle pulled up next to us, volunteered to call a cab for us and only left after we had boarded and given the driver directions.