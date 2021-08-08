Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 29

Elias Makori

Kenyan journalists (from left to right) Mike Okinyi, Alex Isaboke, Bismarck Mutahi and Elias Makori celebrate Kenya’s marathon gold medals at the Tokyo National Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last night, while on a long wait for a taxi with colleague Bismarck Mutahi, an elderly stranger on a bicycle pulled up next to us, volunteered to call a cab for us and only left after we had boarded and given the driver directions.
  • Having exchanged contacts, she followed up with an email checking on whether we had arrived at our hotel safely, and, in the process, apologizing for her “poor English.” Very special people indeed!

Kenyan scribes centre of attention at ceremony

