Okutoyi promises to bounce back after missing Olympics ticket

Kenya's top tennis player Angella Okutoyi has reiterated the need for African Games champion to get direct ticket for Olympic Games.

This even as Okutoyi promised to bounce back after missing out on the 2024 Olympic Games slated for July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

The 20-year-old was crown the women's singles champion at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana in March this year.

The quadrennial event was initially scheduled for August last year, but was moved to March this year because venues were not ready.

This meant that Okutoyi had only two months to meet the requirement of top-400 ranking in Women's Tennis Association (WTA). By deadline day of June 10, Okutoyi was ranked 503rd.

Tennis Kenya appealed to International Tennis Federation to have Okutoyi compete at the Paris Olympics because it was not her making that the African Games were pushed from August 2023 to March 2024.

The verdict came out on July 2 and despite reports that Africa, and even some section in ITF were backing the appeal, Okutoyi missed out on the final entry list for the Olympics.

Dream of representing Kenya

Okutoyi has now expressed her disappointment with the outcome of the appeal.

"Writing this with mixed emotions, but first l thank God for always being here with me," Okutoyi said on social media.

"It’s been tough even to reach where l am now and one of my many ultimate goals was to see myself playing at the Olympics and l was really setting my eyes on this one after missing Tokyo 2020 Games!"

She revealed that she had always dreamt of representing Kenya at the highest level and to change the narrative of tennis in Kenya and Africa.

"I didn’t meet the 400-mark for the qualification, but my ranking stands at 495," she said.

Okutoyi also said her prayer was that in the near future a continental win should come with a direct ticket to the Olympics because it’s not easy playing the best of your continent, considering the lack of opportunities in Africa.

Okutoyi's would-be ticket went to Egyptian Mayar Sherif who was ranked 63rd on June 10. The top 56 players qualified directly for Olympics.

Okutoyi defeated Sherif in semifinals at the African Games in four hours and 27 minutes before seeing off another Egyptian Lamis Alhussein in final.

Comebacks and set backs

Sherif, who settled for bronze at the African Games, will be the only player from Africa in women's singles draw in Paris after world number 10 Ons Jabeur withdrew last month.

"I wanna give gratitude to my federation @tennis_kenya for not giving up on me and trying all the possible ways to see me in Paris. Those who stood by me; my family, my coach @francisrogoi, @AuburnWTennis, fans and those who l haven’t mentioned," Okutoyi said.

She said that despite the disappoint, she will stay strong even as she looks forward to greater things that she believes are waiting for her.

"I'll work hard to see myself on the next Olympics. I was close this time but felt far!"

The 2022 Wimbledon doubles junior champion said she will now switch focus to Morocco for futures tournaments.