Okutoyi, Nyangom sail into W15 Doubles quarters

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi and her doubles partner Beverley Nyangom from France Wednesday qualified for the quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's World Tennis Tour W15 Monastir in Tunisia.

They outwitted Chahd Berriri and Roua Limem from Tunisia 6-0, 6-0 on the hard courts of Magic Hotel Skanes Family club, requiring just 41 minutes to secure victory.

Okutoyi and Nyangom won all their 12 games by dominating in first and second serves and points won from serves as well as break points won.

In the quarter-final, they will meet the winner of the match pitting top-seeds Abigail Amos (Great Britain)/Arabella Koller (Austria) against Ayumi Koshiishi (Japan)/Valeria Koussenkova (Spain) who face off later on Wednesday.

Okutoyi will on Thursday play Russian Vlada Mincheva in the round of 16 singles.

Mincheva dismissed Italian qualifier Francesca Dell’Edera 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and eight minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

Okutoyi,19, and Mincheva,16, have never met before. They have a career win-loss of 16-14 and 13-6, respectively.

The Auburn University student Okutoyi stunned eighth-seed Julia Stamatova from Bulgaria 6-2, 6-1 in Tunisia in round of 32 on Tuesday.

“It was not bad (playing left-hander Stamatova). She had a lot of deuce advantage, but I managed to break her in her serving game which gave me a lot of motivation to get my serve. I was always trying to stay ahead in the scores,” said right-hander Okutoyi after punching the round of 16 ticket.

Okutoyi was also the force behind Kenya finishing third out of 12 countries at the Billie Jean King by Gainbridge Africa Group III in Nairobi last month after she won all her singles matches.

But, she will be coming up against Mincheva who has won junior grade tournaments J200 Delhi, J200 Nonthaburi, J300 Nonthaburi and J300 Sarawak this year.