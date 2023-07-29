Heartbreak for Kenyan lads in Davis Cup Africa

Kenya will try their luck to gain promotion to Davis Cup Africa Group III next year after failing to clinch the two spots that were on offer at the Africa Zone Group IV in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Coach George Oyoo’s charges needed to defeat Nigeria in one of the two semi-final play-off matches, but lost 2-1 to miss out on promotion.

The Nigerians thus got promoted alongside Ghana who dismissed hosts Rwanda 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Kenya, who entered the eight-nation tournament as top seeds, started well against Nigeria after Kael Shalin Shah outwitted David Ekpenyong 6-1, 6-3 in the first singles match.

However, the East Africans jeopardiSed their chances of returning to Group III immediately after Ismael Changawa lost 6-0, 6-1 in the second singles match.

Keean Shah and Ibrahim Kibet were no match for Bulus and Wilson Igbinovia in doubles, losing 6-3, 7-6 as Kenya fell by the wayside.

Kenya lost its place in Group III after losing 2-1 against Benin in relegation play-offs in Algeria in 2022.

Ghana and Nigeria gained promotion as Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon and Angola remained in Group IV, while Botswana and Mozambique were relegated.

Botswana lost 2-1 to Angola as Mozambique suffered a similar fate at the hands of Cameroon in relegation play-offs.