Battling Okutoyi bows out of French Open

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi is out of the Roland Garros (French Open Juniors) Singles Girls after putting up a brave fight against top-ranked Petra Marcinko in the second round at the Stade Roland Garros in France on Monday.

The 2018 Kenya Open queen went down 6-2, 6-4 against the top-seeded Croat on the clay courts in 59 minutes.

Okutoyi, the 2021 Africa Under-18 champion, who occupies position 66 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior rankings, was let down by five double-faults against two for the Croatian and winning returns as well as her first serves.

It was always going to be a tall order for 18-year-old Okutoyi against the top-ranked Marcinko, 16, who has now won 100 matches, including her last 14.

On the other hand, Okutoyi, whose idol is American great Serena Williams, has registered 82 wins and 46 losses.

The LG/SJAK Sports personality of the month of January had gone toe to toe with Marcinko in the second set before letting the grip go at 3-3.

Okutoyi, who made history by reaching the third round of the Australian Open Juniors in January this year, started her Roland Garros campaign by stunning Belgian Amelie Van Impe 7-6(6), 6-4 in the first round on Sunday