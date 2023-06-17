‘Better days lie ahead’

Kenya finished 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III on a high, claiming bronze medal on Saturday as the curtain come down on the tournament.

Kenya went into the 12-team tournament as one of the lowest ranked sides and the performance of the team has inspired hope of better days ahead.

Team Kenya players, Wimbledon Junior Doubles champion Angella Okutoyi, Cynthia Wanjala Cheruto, Alicia Owegi, Roselida Asumwa, Melissa Mwakha and Stacy Yego, and captain Francis Rogoi were pleased with the third place finish, especially because Kenya started the tournament seeded 11th.

Okutoyi saw off Zimbabwe’s Sasha Chimedza 6-3, 6-4 in the first singles match, but Zimbabwe rallied back to tie 1-1 with Kenya after Wanjala lost 6-2, 6-1 to Rufaro Magarira in the second singles match.

Kenya had planned to use Asumwa and Owegi in the doubles competition but after the loss in the second singles match, the hosts fielded Okutoyi and Owegi who delivered good results after labouring past their opponents in one hour and 43 minutes.

Kenya ran out 7-6, 7-6 winners in the doubles match, with Owegi closing out the contest with an ace.

“We had a bad day out in the courts on Friday, but today’s win against Zimbabwe has really lifted the spirit of the team. We are feeling much better,” said Rogoi.

Wanjala, who starred for Kenya in the doubles match against Morocco, said that she had gained more experience in the tournament and has come out a better player. “I’m ready to play many tournaments in the future,” she said.

Okutoyi was happy with the team’s performance.

“We have all improved this year in some aspects. This team had better serves than any other team out there. That’s our biggest weapon. It has helped us throughout here. Friday was a painful day for us, but we did not want to throw away everything with the loss. We are happy that the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been here giving us encouragement. The bonus (Sh50,000 each) he gave us has put a smile on our faces.”

Morocco won the title and qualified for promotion to Europe/Africa Group II after beating fellow north Africans Tunisia 2-1.

Morocco’s Malak El Allami and Aya El Aouni, who competed at the 2023 French Open Junior Championships before coming to Nairobi, dismissed Tunisia’s Chiraz Bechri/Feryel Ben Hassen 7-6, 3-6, 6-0.

Aya had won the first single 6-0,7-5 against Feryel before Tunisia leveled 1-1 after Bechri outwitted Yasmine Kabbaj 6-4,6-4 in the second singles.