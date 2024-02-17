Will Mukurwe-ini constituency save us again in Kenya Open?

In the last two editions of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, one Mukurwe-ini family has saved Kenya the blushes.

Njoroge Kibugu, 20 and his brother Mutahi Kibugu, 23, sons of former Post-Master General Dan Kagwe, who is himself a single handicap golfer, were the only Kenyans to make the cut at both editions of this prestigious event.

In 2022, the young Njoroge Kibugu, was the only Kenyan golfer to make the cut, becoming the first amateur of any nationality to make the cut since 2016 and the first Kenyan amateur to make cut since 2011 and lift the Amateur Silver Salver.

Njoroge finished tied for 64th after rounds of 70, 66, 73 and 77.

And whilst Njoroge, who played as an amateur, was not eligible for any prize money, he did receive many accolades and bonuses from Kenyan corporates and individuals who were impressed by his performance.

One year later in 2023, Njoroge’s elder brother, Mutahi, was the only Kenyan golfer to make the cut, finishing T65 after rounds of 68, 71, 71 and 73.

The loud cheers from the fans, following his last putt of the second round, a long downhill putt with plenty of break on the fast 18th green, were heard all over the golf course.

The performance of the Kibugu brothers coming into this event has been good – Njoroge was second at the Sigona leg of the Safari Tour, Mutahi finished 10th there.

At the Muthaiga leg, Mutahi was second and Njoroge was T4.

In the overall Safari Tour 2023/24 season, Njoroge finished in fourth place and Mutahi finished in ninth place.

According to their father, Dan Kagwe, his dream would be to see both boys finish in the top 10.

“They have prepared well, they are in great shape physically and mentally and as a family, we have given them all the support they require. I urge them to fly the flag of Mukurwe-ini Constituency, Nyeri County and Kenya high!”