Why this year’s Kip Keino Classic will be a nostalgic affair

When the story of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Gold Tour is written, the first edition will live long in memory as one that started it all.

It symbolised the resilience of sports and the significance of its unifying character in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After months of inactivity, where millions of sportspersons were forced to stay away from that which they love, the first edition of Kip Keino Classic provided enthusiasts with something to smile about.

The event was held amidst the pandemic and was a success as hundreds of athletes from Kenya and within gathered at Nyayo Stadium to do what they do best.

That we were able to hold an incident-free event was pivotal to proving Kenya's credentials as a top sports tourism destination.

Nostalgic moment

Consequently, the success of the proceeding editions of the Kip Keino Classic - in all aspects - was down to the precision with which the first one was staged.

In nine days, we return to the scene where it all started as the fifth edition of the Kip Keino Classic heads to Nyayo Stadium.

It will be the first time in close to four years that the 50,000-seater capacity venue will play host to this global event. In a poetic sense, this is a nostalgic moment to reflect on how far this competition has come.

Since the first edition, Kip Keino has attracted some of the world's best in athletics, such as the 2022 world 100m champion Fred Kerley, multiple Olympics champion Justin Gatlin and multiple Olympics and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, among others.

Passion for athletics

We have also witnessed some awe-inspiring moments, such as Ferdinand Omanyala smashing the African record for the men's 100m by clocking 9.77. Of course, there are lessons we have acquired on how best we can improve the organisation of the event.

Indeed, these lessons have been vital as we put in place final preparations for this year's edition.

As far as fans are concerned, there is no doubt about Kenyans' dedication and passion for athletics. Not only Kenyans but also athletics fans around the world tuned in online to get a piece of the action.

Tukutane Nyayo Stadium on April 20, as we commemorate four years of the Kip Keino Classic.

Indeed, it will be a day to savour and revel in how far we have come since we overcame the Covid-19 pandemic to stage the first world sporting event in Africa ever since the virus wreaked havoc across the globe.