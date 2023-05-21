We lost ‘Mashemeji’ derby, but let us keep focus on the prize

I attended the “Mashemeji” derby two Sundays ago and I was left very disappointed and impressed at the same time.

Disappointed because we lost for the first time to AFC Leopards after seven years of dominating them.

Disappointed because AFC Leopards fans decided not to attend the derby because of their issues with the Football Kenya Federation.

Disappointed because after the derby, our very good office have refused to tell us how much was raised from gate collection.

But on the flipside, I was very much impressed by the turn out of the green army loyalists. For the first time in almost a decade Gor Mahia fans turned out in numbers to support their side and even despite the result, it was a great afternoon.

Previously, it has been said that Gor Mahia fans are known hooligans and do not accept defeat and especially to AFC Leopards, that Sunday we demonstrated our maturity, attended the game in large numbers and accepted the loss as sportsmen and women.

But away from that, I want to send a strong message to our coach Jonathan Mckinstry, you lost to Ingwe, now you must deliver the league title to Gor Mahia.

To Ingwe, beating Gor Mahia is like winning a silverware, to Gor Mahia, not winning a silverware is total failure we are not going to accept.

We have four games remaining, one of which is against our latter-day rivals Tusker, which we must win.

One thing I accept, our coach has done a tremendous job this season with a very lean squad, but now he has to prove his mettle by winning the league title.

Back to the “Mashemeji” derby and I applaud the efforts our fans made by attending the game. But we need to work towards ensuring we have such turnouts in our upcoming games.

With four games remaining, we need each and every member of the Green Army to give the players the push they deserve.

We are looking at a historic 20th title and we must work with the players, support them so that we celebrate as ultimately.

I met a few players after the derby and you could read the disappoinment on their faces, but that is now behind us, let’s as go for the title.

And finally, to our Mashemeji, you won the derby, congratulations.