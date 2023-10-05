Upcoming FKF polls must not be a coronation act

In declaring that elections will be held without fail in February next year, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has engaged the right gear.

Ababu said this in passing about two months ago, and while many may have forgotten these words, some of us still remember, and if he is to be taken to his word, then the ship has left and the only people who could delay our arrival to football Mecca could be the delegates.

We shall deal with the voters later, but for now, one question abounds. Who is ready to take the seat on the hill?

I have heard of seven aspirants, including three Sams, who have expressed interest in taking charge of Kandanda House.

Problem is, the interest expressed seems half-hearted. There is absolutely no movement that signifies the beginning of campaigns and no spotlight directed at the so-called aspirants.

Heck, even the electoral guidelines are yet to be released or agreed upon, and this is worrying. The biggest let down is that even those who are reported to have thrown their hats in the ring are moving too slow, speaking in tones too hushed, as if unsure of themselves and unwilling to take up the challenge.

They want the position, but don’t want to say it aloud because they fear defeat. They are eager to assume office and have the wherewithal to bring about tangible change, but they are also unwilling to make the necessary investment whether financially, psychologically or strategically. Who has won an election with this approach?

Grab the opportunity

We agreed the other day that the coming polls will be won by those who are willing to grab the opportunity and risk it all. The statement “I can’t be worse than the one who is currently in office” can no longer guarantee anyone ascendency to the big seat in Kandanda House.

The Bible says that the battle is not for the swift nor is it for the strong. And I dare say that in the coming polls, the victory will not be for the most suitable or the most competent candidate, success will visit only that one who is bold enough to take the risk.

It is understandable that, like in national politics in Kenya, those smart enough seem to prefer not to wade into the dirty, turbulent waters of football politics. And, of course, leadership shouldn’t be forced onto anyone.

But if nothing changes, the pendulum will swing back and the structural deformities we have suffered for years will continue. That would be a price too high. In fact, it will be tragic. Tragic because we have an Afcon tournament to organise, which means the spotlight on our state of football is now bigger.

So if, by some combination of poor options and loopholes in the law we find ourselves without an election come February, or we find ourselves with a mere selection exercise that brings to power the people we don’t want, then it would perhaps be time to consider a more radical approach from the government.