Ugly scenes of violence have no place in our football

Any match pitting Bandari and Gor Mahia is not not just another entertaining match. In my opinion, this is one of the biggest matches in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

However, despite this being one of the best matches locally to watch, the Bandari versus Gor Mahia match at Mbaraki Sports Stadium in Mombasa this past Wednesday was marred by an incident of violence and hooliganism.

Gor Mahia fans attacked Bandari fan club’s organising secretary Fadhili Mzee who was dressed as African traditional gear, claiming that he was the team’s witch doctor.

As other fans tried to defend Mzee, they were also attacked. Following the attack, Mzee and a number of other injured fans were hospitalised. Fans wearing traditional regalia and other costumes is a common thing in football, it adds colour and fun off the pitch.

This incident is not only concerning, but also deeply distressing. Bandari and, specifically, Mombasa football fans are peaceful people who love coexisting with others. That's why Mbaraki is an ideal venue for family gatherings during Bandari matches.

Dwindling match attendance

Hooliganism does a lot of harm to our football which is struggling to get out of the woods. Sponsors keep away from the sport because of violent behaviour and it is no wonder match attendance dwindles with fans opting to watch international leagues.

The federation must take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. It is essential to create safe spaces for sports fans to enjoy games without fear of violence or intimidation.

This can be achieved by implementing strict security measures, such as increased police presence, CCTV surveillance, and strict screening of fans before entering the stadium.

We can grow our football by instilling passion for the sport in children as they grow up. But we cannot achieve that if hooliganism continues rearing its ugly head in the stadium.