The keys to longevity in your sports career

One of the common facts that are never understated enough is that the career of a sportsperson is fast-paced, but short.

Reaching the peak of your powers as an athlete is an arduous process but maintaining your stay at the top is another story all together.

As sports-persons reach the pinnacle of their careers, the number of threats to their domination increases as well as the number of their opponents who would want to dethrone them.

Enjoying a long-spanning career in sports is not for the faint-hearted, nor is it for those with a laissez-faire attitude.

One of the keys to a long career in sports is discipline...it is indeed a core ingredient for an athlete to extend their domination at the top.

Discipline applies to self as well as to others. Whether be it listening to coaches’ instructions, adhering to a set training schedule and treating others kindly, discipline is a non-negotiable for any athlete who wants to go far in their career.

Disciplined athletes should also watch what they eat or drink. A balanced and nutritious diet is a no-brainer for an athlete who wants to reach and stay at the top level.

Be careful of the supplements you use for some of them could contain banned substances that will put you at risk of anti-doping rule violations.

As much as it is okay to sometimes take one or two for the road, you should avoid to overindulge in drinking to the extent it interferes with your ability to train or perform.

The people you keep around also matter as far as your career success is concerned. “Bad company corrupts good morals.” If you surround yourselves with people who don’t have your best interests in mind, then your career is doomed because they will either covertly or overtly contribute to your downfall.

A good company of friends who want the best for you will not hesitate to call you out when you are sliding towards the wrong path.

They will not mislead you into making wrong decisions or distract you from your training.

Always live your on the fast lane with an eye on the future. The need to invest your earnings and prepare early for retirement can’t be stressed enough.

In sports, you are never an injury away from retirement. It more than helps to save for a rainy day.

As another sporty weekend fast approaches, remember to give it all in every role you play in the growth of this industry whether as a sports person, fan or administrator et al.