Shikanda must act and save AFC Leopards now

We don't want a scenario whereby we shall be required again to rescue AFC Leopards from relegation towards the end of the season.

On behalf of the club members, I'm asking chairman Dan Shikanda to ensure that we win the next three matches or else we shall be forced to call for a rescue team.

Club members will not allow the team to be relegated to the National Super League (NSL), a division where the late Alex Ole Magelo among others, worked so hard to lift Ingwe from and bring the team back to the Premier League.

We therefore request chairman Shikanda to issue a statement and assure members the team will improve their performance and move away from the relegation zone.

As we fight to avoid relegation, I'm asking all the brilliant brains among Ingwe supporters and Kenyans at large to give us ideas on how the team can win the league title in the next two years.

I'm requesting all members to come up with ideas on how the club can be managed and at least win the league after missing out on the title for 25 years.

Our poor performances have seen AFC Leopards fail to contribute even one player to Harambee Stars, yet in the past, Ingwe and Gor Mahia players dominated the national team for years.

Leopards had failed to score in their three opening three matches until the 2-2 draw against Kenya Police.

It has been a rocky start to the league for this great team under the tutelage of former Kenya international, Tom Juma, despite being reinforced with 17 new signings after lifting of the Fifa transfer ban.

AFC Leopards are ranked 15th on the league table with four points from five matches following their 1-1 draw with Shabana on Sunday. They are yet to win any of their four matches so far, drawing four and losing one.

Due to the poor results, fans are already calling for Juma's sacking. Chants of "Juma must go" have been rented the air in stadiums as the team continues to struggle.