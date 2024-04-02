Safari Rally organisers must not get complacent amidst success

President William Ruto nailed it when he invited the private sector to play a bigger role in the management of the WRC Safari Rally and exploit its immense commercial value with minimal government input.

"This will not only ensure that the event is cost-effective but also enhance the overall experience, making it truly magical," said the President during the podium ceremony at Hells Gates last Sunday.

After five years of government support, the Safari should now convert into a corporate entity that will generate its own revenue streams through commercial sponsorship, TV rights sales, merchandising and locations hosting fees and even entry fees to spectator areas. You don't have to give it out for free.

So before the dust settles, it is time Kenyans started a conversation on the 2025 WRC Safari Rally with proper consultation between all stakeholders, examining strengths and addressing weaknesses to make the Safari even greater.

The Safari should go corporate with the government giving guarantees including paying for the Promoter's fees and leaving the event to evolve into a self-sustaining entity that it once was like during the Marlboro and British American Tobacco-sponsored days when it rivalled the major global events like F1 and NBA league in terms of image and appeal. This means also that the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) as the ASN licence holder of the Safari from the FIA should come out and give assistance.

There is also an emerging spectators fatigue minus innovative marketing strategies to stop the waning appeal of the Safari Rally like the reduced turnout witnessed this year against last year's attendance.

We started well in 2021 but gradually, as experts point out, we are taking the rugby Safari Sevens route, that started big, grew bigger before losing steam and appeal.

This year's Safari lacked its usual media blitz, attendance was the lowest since 2002 and, for an event which every year injects Sh63 billion into the Kenyan economy, honest mitigation should be put into place by addressing first the pending bills issue which has affected the credit rating of the Safari amongst Kenyan businessmen especially in Naivasha. Nobody likes people who don't settle their bills.

Naivasha business people also created a false illusion of a successful event until reality hit them for disseminating false information and confusion of the Easter date.

After failing to bring the government to the negotiating table over pending bills, the hoteliers took to social media and shared communication between them and the Ministry of Sports demanding payment of pending bills which failed to bear fruit also although they certainly deserve to be paid as some of them are facing auctioneers.

Finally, unknowingly they advertised that they had recorded 100 per cent bookings, a falsehood which was amplified by the Nakuru County government tourism office. The fans found themselves at cross roads. Hoteliers reported only 25 per cent bed occupancy apart from establishments which hosted Safari Rally officials.

The usual domestic tourists who flock to Naivasha for Easter holidays stayed away to avoid the crazy Safari crowd which in turn stayed away to avoid spending cold nights in the open. Police had also threatened to lock them in if found drunk and partying in public spaces.

Hawkers, who had also been threatened with arrests, and open air entertainment joints along Moi South Road in Naivasha were not allowed to operate, turning Naivasha into a dull town with the air only being punctuated by sound of rally cars.

Might Naivasha sub county become complacent with this product?

The FIA requires a WRC event to remain in one location for at least three years. Maybe it is about time the rally organisers considered new locations.