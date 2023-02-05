New KPA chair Tayari a passionate football fan

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) recently welcomed Mr Benjamin Tayari as the new chairman of the board of directors.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made the announcement in a gazette notice.

The CS said that he will serve at the helm of the state corporation for a period of three years starting from January 13.

The former Kinango Member of Parliament is a big football fan and has a special place in his heart for Bandari Football Club, which he has said is his favourite.

The new appointed KPA chief brings with him a wealth of knowledge and passion for the game of football.

Before his new posting, he had established a well-regarded football academy in Kwale, which is his home town. He is playing his part in nurturing fooball talent at the grassroots.

The academy has been in communication with Bandari’s technical staff.

Tayari singles out former Harambee Stars head coach Twahir Muhiddin as a mentor and a his long-time friend.

This shows that the chairman has the best interest of football at heart, and this is a good sign not just for Bandari FC but for football fraternity in the Coast region.

Hit ground running

Bandari has consistently championed for the growth and mentoring of youthful clubs into professional clubs, as well as supporting tournaments sponsored by KPA.

Tayari has said one of his goals is to make Bandari one of the best clubs in the country and return football in the Coast region back to its glory days.

In addition to his vision for Bandari, the chairman has also expressed his commitment to growing the sport of football in the entire country.

He has already hit the ground running by meeting with Bandari Football Club board of trustees where they have been deliberating on ways of improving the club and the sport at large.

He has held session with the players, and presented the playing unit with kits and other sporting merchandise.