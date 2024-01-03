Let's unite and lift Kenyan sports higher this year

Happy New Year to all sporting enthusiasts not only in Kenya but across the universe.

Making it into another year is a big achievement for which we all need to thank the Almighty for His faithfulness to grant life unto every one of us – and life in abundance!

With the life He has given us, we are indebted to make the best use of it and make a positive impact in whatever sporting roles we play in our different environments. Whether as a sports administrator, athlete, fan, or coach, 2024 provides us with another chance to contribute to our country’s growth as a powerhouse in various kinds of disciplines.

This year’s calendar is packed with a plethora of major sporting activities, not only in athletics but also in other disciplines. Narrowing down to my specialty – athletics – we have the African Games, World Indoor Championships, World Cross Country Championships, World Under-20 Championships, World Continental Tour, Diamond League circuit as well as the big one – the Olympic Games.

Given these international competitions, there’s no doubt that athletics fans worldwide will not be short of entertainment from the track and field as well as on the road.

For athletes, including here in Kenya, this means hard work and discipline in training as well as in competition. It also means meeting all the anti-doping requirements for in and out-of-competition to avoid any last-minute disappointments of being barred from competing.

As sports administrators, we are not under any illusion over what is expected of us. There is a need to continue the preparations that had begun in the past year to ensure that athletes have the requisite resources to prepare, participate, and excel in these competitions.

The build-up to these competitions continues from Friday when hundreds of athletes compete at the third leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

This two-day event will be an opportunity to identify the probables for the African Games, set for March in Accra, Ghana.

Therefore, it is important for all those who have registered to take this competition with utmost seriousness and give it their best regardless of the categories in which they are participating.

To the general public, make 2024 the year to live a physically active lifestyle: take more morning runs, work out in the gym, or take evening walks to ward off lifestyle diseases.

Let us also fill our stadia during sporting events to cheer our sportspersons and take Kenyan sport to the next level.