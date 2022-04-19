Kimathi McRae's star keeps shining

Kimathi McRae earned the FIA Junior Championship contest after he won the 2021 Junior African Rally Championship by finishing third overall in the Rwanda Rally.

McRae is expected to tackle all the rounds of the 2022 African Rally Championship in addition to six rounds of the current WRC series.

McRae and his navigator, Kioni Mwangi have already contested the Swedish Rally and are now preparing for the Croatia Rally this weekend.

***

A total of five members of the local competitors are expected to tackle the next round of the 2022 ARC in Uganda on May 7 and 8.

While Kiran Patel will be the sole driver, the rest of the players are navigators who will partner Kenyan and Ugandan drivers.

Tauseef Khan will partner Patel, while the rest will guide the local drivers. Riyaz Ismail will guide Alwn Hassan, Shameer Yusuf will help Dr Ashraf Mohamed and Gurdeep Panesar will partner Amaanraj Rai.

***

There will be one more round remaining of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship before Kenya’s major round of the World Rally Championship kicks off on June 25 and 26.

Preparations for the WRC Safari Rally are at the highest level after rehearsals were carried out during the Equator Rally.

***

The East African Safari Classic Rally office will organise the next round of the KNRC in Eldoret on May 28 and 29.

This will be the first time EASCR will organise a round of the KNRC having played its role mostly around the World famous Marathon Raid Rally.

***

2022 FIA ARC Drivers Standings after Round Two of the Six round series:

1.Leroy Gomes-ZMB 54pts, 2. Karan Patel-KEN 30pts. 3. Jasmeet Chana-KEN 21pts. 4. Jeremy Wahome-KEN 19pts. 5. Giancarlo Davite-RWA 17pts, 6.Maxine Wahome-KEN 15pts. 7. Hamza Anwar-KEN 13pts, 8.Mcrae Kimathi-KEN 11pts. 9. Rio Smith-KEN 9pts. 10. Paras Pandya-KEN 7pts.

***

The following is the Overall standings in the 022 KNRC Drivers Standings after three of the nine round series.

1. Karan Patel 102. 2. Jasmeet Chana 79, 3. Leo Varese 36, 3= Steve Mwangi 36, 5. Kush Patel 34 6. Jeremy Wahome 23, 7. Hussein Malik 22, 8. Maxine Wahome 21, 8= Hamza Anwar 21, 10. Daren Miranda 19. 10= Ghalib Hajee 19, 12.Mcrae Kimathi 17, 13. Zameer Verjee 15, 14. Rio Smith 12,

15. Paras Pandya 10.

***

FIA Group R refers to a set of regulations providing production-derived rally cars

For Group R regulations, a car must be homologated in Group A (or in some cases Group N) and receive one or more VR extensions.

Group R consists of six classes as follows R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 and R-GT;

Since 2015 the R1, R2 and R3 classes allow supercharged engines with a 1.5 equivalency factor for displacement.