Kenya takes pride of place after big wins

This week’s Boston Marathon was a bittersweet experience for Kenya after the successes of our two esteemed runners who reigned supreme in the men and women’s races.

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri once again drew the world’s attention to Kenya when they dominated their respective races to clinch first place.

It speaks volumes of the abundant talent she possesses for Obiri to continue churning out podium finishes in a specialty she only just recently transitioned to.

She is one of the greats for which Kenya is grateful for she has continued to inspire many upcoming athletes who aspire to follow in her footsteps as far as athletics is concerned.

Having won the Boston Marathon two successive times, there is no doubt that Chebet is the present and the future of Kenyan road running.

An heir to the Marathon GOAT, our very own, Eliud Kipchoge? Only time will tell but if he continues on the same trajectory, he is surely destined greatness.

On the other hand, it was a bad day in the office for the GOAT who finished sixth in the men’s race. Had he won, Kipchoge would have been one more World Marathon Majors race away from making history as the first to win all the six prestigious road races.

As the swahili would say, ‘haidhuru’; chin up Eliud, we believe in you, love you and know nothing can separate you from greatness...not even time.

It has often been said that the strength of a man is not judged by his success but by how many times he rises after falling. When it comes to Eliud, we have seen this before.

He came resoundingly from the disappointment of the London Marathon in 2020 to claim a second successive Olympic gold a year later in Tokyo.

This is why he is the GOAT. It is because he believes no human is limited and has time and time proved that.

Onwards to this Sunday’s London Marathon. It promises to be a sporty weekend.

