Hamilton lays down the marker for his opponents in Bahrain season-opener

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton holds his first-place trophy on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Alex Mwangi

What you need to know:

Hamilton crossed the finish line less than a second ahead of Verstappen. During the race, he broke the all time record that the legendary Michael Schumacher held of leading 5,111 laps in Formula One.

Bottas completed the podium and by doing so, saw himself, Hamilton and Verstappen equal the record of 14 podiums for a trio of drivers that was held by Hamilton, his former teammate, Nico Rosberg and Vettel. Perez came through in fifth, behind McLaren’s Lando Norris. Next up is Imola in mid April.

Mercedes’ driver, Sir Lewis Hamilton, got his 2021 season off to the best start by taking the chequered flag at the Bahrain International Circuit where Red Bull had been expected to shine.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.