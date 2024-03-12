FKF delegates must fix ruined Kenyan football

“If it’s your job to eat the frog, do it first thing in the morning”- Brain Tracy

The 93 (94) Football Kenya Federation national delegates have got only one important task to do on the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the AGM -- to “eat the frog” by rejecting the current FKF administration’s managerial ineptitude that is an egregious malady within the Kenyan football ecosystem.

The broadcasting van funds, Sh123,804,839, is being reported on the presented income statements for ratification at the AGM as assets.

This reporting can’t even convince a thirsty person to drink water. Why would one report such as an asset yet it is public knowledge that it has never been delivered? Guilt. Close and report it as a loss in the books of accounts.

The 2020 $1.5m Fifa Covid relief funds are unexplained in the financial statements.

It’s also unclear who the debtors and creditors under the note “accruals and payables” of Sh227m are. Can FKF come clear and explain where this debt lies?

The income statement of 2023 shows that the net refund -- profit, of Sh142m was realized. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

The delegates should also enquire why it’s favourable for FKF to claim in their income statements that they are “registered” as National Sports Organization under Section 47 of Sports Act 2013 (revised edition), yet they are conspicuously demonstrating the contrary by contravening the same law especially when it comes to the two terms limit clause of the FKF president and NEC members.

Mismanagement of Kenyan football

How come the eligibility clause of the election code that was rendered illegal by the SDT in 2020 is still being purported to be used in the 2024 FKF elections?

The election board’s independence has been hijacked by that code by, according to the FKF SG, unscrupulous functions.

Its membership composition (gender parity) and constitutionality is also in question.

The grapevine has it that FKF top brass are buying delegates AGM attendance suits to, maybe, appease them to vote in their favour after eight years of mismanagement of Kenyan football.

This is not only an abuse of resources that should have been channelled to the development of the game, at a time that the funds are desperately needed the most, but a show of the middle finger to the delegates and Kenyan football stakeholders intelligence quotient in general.

During his life, Solomon became famous for his wisdom. Great men and women from many nations came to hear him and test his understanding and knowledge.

Solomon also acquired great wealth, and there were said to be no kings in all the earth who could compare to him.

Under Solomon’s reign Israel reached her greatest point as a nation — honour, wealth, power, and respect were hers because of the administration of her greatest king.

Trajectory of Kenyan football

Nevertheless, at the end of Solomon’s reign, Israel became temporally and spiritually bankrupt. Deterioration and strife were everywhere.

Within a year of Solomon’s death, the land was divided into two kingdoms, and the course of Israel’s history was permanently altered.

The whole nation is microscopically focusing on what the delegates will decide on Saturday that will either bankrupt and deteriorate Kenyan football into the doldrums and permanently alter the course of the many lives and livelihoods of Kenyan youth depending on the game.

Or the nation will see if the delegates understand and know the ills of Kenyan football -- Integrity, transparency and accountability which have been the banana skin that the current FKF administration keep slipping on.

The delegates’ decisions can alter the trajectory of Kenyan football to reach her greatest points of success -- commercialization of the game, by creating wealth, power and respect for all within the football ecosystem.

Don’t allow an administration trying to scamper away from a contempt of court ruling to continue scampering away into oblivion with Kenyan football.

Take the suit, “piga luku na ukuwe mjanjez” -- Look well and do the right thing.