Drivers given car numbers for 2023 national contest

Drivers participating in the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship have been allocated the car numbers.

Karan Patel will drive car number one and the rest will follow in that order;

Jasmeet Chana, Hamza Anwar, Baldev Chager, Anthony Nielsen, Aakif Virani, Raaji Bharij, Jeremy Wahome, Piers Daykin, Ghalib Hajee, Carl Tundo, Piero Cannobio, Issa Amwari, Steve Mwangi , Kush Patel, Ian Duncan , Nikhil Sachania, Eric Bengi, Frank Tundo, McRae Kimathi, Zameer Verjee, Amman Shah, Abdulkadir Tarmal, Maxine Wahome , Sam Karangatha, Paras Pandya, Hussein Malik, Daren Miranda, Leo Varese,Shakeel Khan, Edward Maina, Gideon Kimani, Rio Smith, Sameer Nanji and Navdeep Sandhu.

Late competitors will be allocated car door numbers on the day of the competition.

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) has produced the latest Sporting Act 2023.

The federation is the ASN recognised by the world governing body FIA as the sole authority and sporting power for the enforcement of the present Code and control of motorsport in Kenya.

FIA have given this authority to KMSF to manage the day to day running of motorsport in Kenya.

This power is derived from the delegation granted by the FIA general assembly upon application from the KMSF.

The following clubs are registered by the KMSF and are authorised to promote competitions.

There are 15 clubs across the nation; Alfa Romeo Owners Club (Nairobi), East African Motor Sports Club, Equator Motor Club (Nairobi), Equator Motor Club (Kisumu), Kenya Motor Sports Club (Nairobi), Mombasa Motor Club (Mombasa), Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club (Nakuru), Sikh Union Club (Nairobi), Western Kenya Motor Club (Eldoret), Vintage and Car Club of Kenya (Nairobi), Nanyuki Rally Group (Nanyuki), Rallye Sports Club (Nairobi), East African Safari Rally Limited (Nairobi), Delta Motorsports Club (Nairobi), Kenya Racing Team (Nairobi) and Meru Motorsport Club (Meru).

Time Limit For Protests, a protest against another competitor must be made within 30 minutes of the finish of the competition.

A protest against the eligibility of any vehicle, or part of vehicle: (a)When the reason for the alleged ineligibility is apparent – within 30 minutes of the time laid down for conclusion of the relevant scrutineering session. (b)When the reason for the alleged ineligibility is not apparent, but it is alleged that the vehicle is performing in a manner which suggests that it is ineligible, or if a part or parts may have been changed after scrutineering – within 30 minutes of the performance.