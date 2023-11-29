All TV, no play a ticking time bomb for our children

Many neighbourhoods across the country are now characterised by the sounds of children as they run around and engage each other in different games. This is the clearest signal that the long December holidays are here with us.

It is during this period that many parents will attest to their young ones departing the house as soon as after breakfast only to arrive in the evening – at the same time as when livestock head back to retire for the night.

Coupled with the rainy season, many will have to contend with the sight of their children in soiled clothes caused by a day of fun and games.

Unfortunately, some of these little ones will be on the receiving end of more than just a tongue-lashing.

Many parents and guardians will undoubtedly be hoping that January comes sooner rather than later so that their children can resume their busy schooling schedule.

However, looking at it from another perspective, the long holidays are an opportunity for children to discover their sporting talents and remain physically active. You may prefer that your child remains stuck in the house, watching cartoons or playing video games.

Sedentary lifestyle

This is, however, doing more harm than good to him or her as a sedentary lifestyle comes with the risk of obesity and overweight, which leads to a myriad of complications, such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues, among others.

Whereas watching TV or playing video games might save you the headache of washing dirty clothes after a day of playing football, in the long term you may incur a lot of expenses in treating various lifestyle diseases in your child.

Allowing your child to go play outside improves their mental health, teamwork, problem-solving skills, communication and social interaction.

It refreshes their minds and boosts their emotional well-being, in time for January when the schools reopen.

A physically active and mentally fit child has a higher chance of performing well in academics in contrast to one who spends the holidays indoors.

For parents who are sports fans, this is the time to bring your child along to various competitions to inculcate the love of the sport in them.

That being said, this Saturday marks the first edition of the Chepsaita Cross Country Championships at Chepsaita Secondary School in Uasin Gishu.

Those who will be in the environs – or even beyond – would do well to come with their children to witness elite and upcoming athletes battle for top honours in different categories.

Inspire younger ones

You never know! Watching the who-is-who of athletics in action may inspire your younger ones to discover their love for the sport and pursue it to an elite level. The likes of former world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and multi-world record holder Faith Kipyegon started it all in a similar setting.

As they say, seeing is believing. Happy holidays to you all!