AFC fans’ big match attendance a good sign

Are you surprised that AFC Leopards followers are attending matches in large numbers?

Going by last season’s and this season’s attendance, Ingwe is the biggest club in country today.

No wonder the mantra;”AFC Leopards and others!” is taking root.

The kind of excitement seen when Ingwe is playing is what Kenyan football needs at the moment.

Fans will do well to remember that there has been some consistency in the squad from players like captain Eugene Mukangula, never-say-die Collins Shivachi, “mum’s boy” Washington Munene, calm Bonface Mukhekhe, utility Peter Thiong’o, combative Robert Mudenyu, stylish Tedian Esilaba, speedy star Jafferi Owiti and midfielder Musa Saad. Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune, Levis Opiyo and Kingsley Olaniyi have also brought a wealth of experience in the squad.

If fans were asked to name Ingwe starting line up, these names will obviously come first.

There is the middle category that was promoted from the junior team, include versatile Lewis Bandi, defensive midfielder Brian Wanyama, attacking midfielders Maxwell Otieno, goal-keeper Maxwell Mulili Muchesia, midfielders Musa Oundo and Moses Giovanni Lukhumwa, left-back Erick Mbithi and central defender Kaycie Odhiambo.

Promoted from academy

Leopards promoted them from the academy following a Fifa ban over a debt owed to former coach Andre Cassa Mbungo, and former foreign players, which the club has since cleared, as the team looks forward to start using more talented young players who remained unregistered by the federation.

Football Kenya Federation for a very long time has thwarted efforts by Leopards to play fresh faces from the academy ready to replace those who left, including Marvin Nabwire and Daniel Musamali who crossed over to Kenya Police FC.