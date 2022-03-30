Why KRU elections were called off

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections that were to be held on Wednesday at the RFUEA were called off after most clubs failed to comply with the Sports Act 2013.

Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike stopped the elections that were to be held alongside the Annual General Meeting after only two out of 47 clubs complied- KCB Rugby Club and Administration Police.

Consequently, Wasike, who served the Union with the summons on the eve of the process, has given clubs a grace period of two months to have their papers in order.

Only five positions were up for grabs; vice chairperson, secretary, treasurer and two directors. KRU chairman Oduor Gangla chaired the AGM.

Peris Mukoko was to take on Moses Ndale for the vacant position of the vice chairperson, while Ian Mugambi was to defend his secretary's position against Ochieng Ahaya.

Joshua Aroni is once again unopposed as treasurer, while the two directors’ positions had attracted incumbents Hillary Itela and Oscar Mango, as well as Charles Chege.