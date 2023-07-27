We fear no one at Commonwealth Youth Games, warns Kenya 7s coach

Kenya Under-18 girls’ national rugby sevens team will not be making up the numbers when they make their bow in the Commonwealth Youth Games slated for August 4-11 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Head coach Sarah Otieno on Thursday said that her girls are ready to ruffle feathers when they tackle some of the best teams in the world in the competition.

“The morale of the girls is high and we are going for it,” said Otieno after naming the final list of 13 players from a squad of 18 who have been camping at Moi International Centre Kasarani for the last 10 days.

She added that Young Lionesses had finalised training, but were now recapping what they have learned throughout the camp as well as working on the mental aspect of the game.

“The good thing is that at these games, almost all players are new, so our girls have nothing to be scared of. No pressure, but just take every game as a final. This championship is a good stepping stone for these young girls,” noted Otieno, who is also a rugby educator and referee.

Utility Margaret Wangui from PCEA Ngong Hills High School in Kajiado will captain the Young Lionesses who jet out to the Caribbean island on Monday.

Kenya will compete against Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Wales, defending champions Australia and Fiji.

In the 2017 edition, Australia defeated Canada in the final, Wales edged Fiji in the bronze medal match, while Trinidad and Tobago hammered Bermuda 29-0 to finish fifth in Bahamas.

Rugby sevens competition takes place from August 6-8 at the 3,700-seater Shaw Park Cultural Complex. It will be held in a round robin format.

Teams ranked first and second at the close of pool stage action will compete for the gold medal. The teams in third and fourth will battle for the bronze medal, while the last two teams will vie for fifth place.

Apart from rugby sevens, Team Kenya also comprises members of the athletics contingent (400 metres men and women, 800m men and women, 4x400m mixed relay, women's javelin throw, 1500m men and women, 3000m men and women), cycling (Road Race), para athletics, swimming (100m men freestyle and 50m freestyle), triathlon (men and women), and beach volleyball (women).

Kenya U-18 Women’s Sevens squad to Trinidad and Tobago: Linda Kagwiria (St.Joseph’s Girls Kitale), Salma Akoth (St. Joseph’s Girls Kitale), Marvel Laura (TTC Mombasa), Jackline Kagwiria (St. Joseph’s Girls Kitale), Sharon Iminza (Eregi Girls High School), Claudia Muhavi (Eregi Girls High School), Brenda Ogembo (Eregi Girls High School), Bernice Bryanzi (Eregi Girls High School), Ann Namunyak (Hidden Talent Academy), Janet Oyaro (Hidden Talent Academy), Mary Mwende (Oloolua Secondary School), Margaret Wangui (PCEA Ngong High School), Mitchelle Alivitsa (Hidden Talent Academy)



Fixtures

Fiji v Kenya | 3.06am EAT | 6 August 2023

Wales v Kenya | 6.22am EAT | 6 August 2023

Kenya v Trinidad & Tobago | 3.50am EAT | 7 August 2023

Australia v Kenya | 7.06am | 7 August 2023