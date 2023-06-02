RVA launch Blackrock Rugby Festival title defence

Rift Valley Academy I (RVA I) launch their Blackrock Rugby Festival title defence against Moi Forces Academy (MFA) in the 38th edition of the tournament that starts on Saturday at St. Mary's School, Nairobi.

RVA, who are targeting their 10th victory at school’ s most popular extravaganza, will take on MFA at 9am in Pool “ A” before squaring it out with Thika High School at 10.20am at Pitch 1.

Last year’s losing finalists Strathmore, who hold the 2008 title, take on Aquinas at 9am at Pitch B before taking the battle to Sunshine Secondary School at 10.20am at Pitch 2.

RVA edged out Strathmore 21-14 to seal the ninth title last year as the tournament resumed after two years break owing to Covid-19.

Hosts St Mary’s School, the most successful team in the event with 10 titles, will launch their quest against RVA II before taking on 2019 champions Dagoretti. St Mary’s School won the championship last in 2011.

The one-day event, played in the 10-a-side format, is sponsored by Nairobi Sports House that have donated trophies, medals and balls, and Coca Cola who will provide refreshments.

The tournament was played under the seven-a-side format for the first time last year instead of the traditional 15s game.

Tournament coordinator Gregory Sang indicated that the event will revert to the old 15s version next year.

Ofafa, who are also the Nairobi County Secondary Schools rugby 15s champions, won it for the first and last time in 2018 and will be seeking to win a second crown.

Four-time champions Lenana, 2009 winners Upper Hill School and Alliance are also in the mix.

The teams are drawn in eight pools of three each where the winners in each pool will proceed to the cup quarter-finals. Those finishing second will play in plate quarter-finals. Third placed teams will square it out in the bowl quarter-finals.

It is at the Blackrock festival that Kenya’s future rugby stars are identified, nurtured and given the platform to shine.

Some of the Most Valuable Players from this festival have gone on to achieve greatness in the game.

Allan Hicks, who at the age of 19 played for the Kenya Sevens at the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Argentina in 2001 and Innocent Simiyu, who captained both Kenya 15s and Kenya Sevens, and went on to serve as Kenya Sevens head coach twice.

Other players are Ugandan international Philip Wokorach and Paul Odera, the former Kenya Simbas head coach.