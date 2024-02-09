Quins lock two sponsors ahead of Kabras duel

Can eight-time Kenya Cup champions Kenya Harlequin halt Kabras Sugar’s winning streak on Saturday at RFUEA ground?

That is the question after Quins got a major boost of sponsorship worth Sh1.35m from two firms-Minet Kenya and Rohto Mentholatum, manufacturer of the Deep Heat Cream- ahead of the big clash.

Minet Kenya renewed their sponsorship with Quins for the 10th consecutive year with a partnership deal of Sh1m while Rohto Mentholatum gave out Sh350,000.

Kabras Sugar is yet to kiss defeat since their 28-20 defeat to KCB during the Kenya Cup regular season on February 26, 2022.

Kabras still went on to edge out Menengai Oilers Oilers 34-28 in the final played at the Bullring, Kakamega for their second Kenya Cup title.

Come the 2022/23 season, Kabras Sugar topped the regular Kenya Cup season unbeaten on their way to edging out KCB 19-9 in the final at the Kakamega Showground to seal their third Kenya Cup title.

Last season, Quins faced Kabras twice but lost on both occasions. They first met during the regular season where they lost 27-12 before going down 22-8 during the semi-finals.

The last time Quins beat Kabras Sugar was exactly six years, 10 months and 28 days ago at the Kakamega Showground. It was during the regular Kenya Cup season where Quins stunned the hosts 19-13.

“It’s quite possible to halt their winning streak...we have done it before and it can happen tomorrow,“ said Quins chairman Victor Sudi while receiving the sponsorship support.

“It’s a game of 15 men on each side with one ball involved, hence it’s a matter of taking our chance and executing. It’s the biggest game in the country tomorrow,” said Sudi. “Kabras has posted a huge scare but that doesn’t scare us hence we are ready for the duel.”

Kabtas top the Kenya Cup log with 35 points from 100 percent run in seven outings while Quins are placed fourth with 28 points from six wins and one loss.

Sudi noted that sports in general will thrive to be career entities when the corporates and the government continue to show goodwill in terms of sponsorships.

He lauded Minet Kenya and Rohto Mentholatum for choosing Harlequins.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Rohto Mentholatum and are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Minet Kenya," said Sudi.

Sudi noted that Rohto Mentholatum's product range will not only enhance the recovery and performance of his players but also contribute to the overall well-being of the athletes.