Portugal send Kenya crashing out of 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Kenya Simbas are out of contention for a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) after losing 85-0 to Portugal Wolves on Saturday in the final qualification tournament held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

It was the team’s worst ever defeat in a Test match and the second loss in the tournament following a loss to United States of America’s Eagles 68-14 on Sunday at the same venue.

The victory by Portugal has now positioned the team to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup which will be held in France. Portugal had beaten Hong Kong 42-14 on Sunday.

United States of America are also on course for qualification, having beaten Hong Kong 49-7 in their second match yesterday in the four-team tournament.

Portugal and United States will now face-off in the decisive match on Friday starting from 5.30pm (Kenyan time) in a match whose winner will qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The winner will join Pool “C” of the tournament that already has Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

Kenya, coached by Paul Odera, will meet Hong Kong in a formality match on Friday from 3pm.

Kenya Simbas failed to qualify for the tournament directly in the African qualifiers held in France in July. The team lost 36-0 to Namibia in the final of the 2023 RWC Africa qualification.