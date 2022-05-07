Kenya SImbas finally notch a win in South Africa

Kenya Simbas finally notched their first win at the Currie Cup First Division after overpowering visitors Border Bulldogs 35-12 in Alice, South Africa on Saturday.

Coach Paul Odera’s charges, who are using the competition to prepare for 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in July this year in France, led 15-7 at the break.

Brian Waraba opened the scoring from a maul, with Geoffrey Ominde converting it for a 7-0 lead.

Mihlali Nobomvu’s try converted by Lwandile Mapuko tied the scores at 7-7 on 34 minutes before Ominde’s penalty put Kenya up 10-7.

Speedster Vincent Onyala added a beautiful try after a dummy on 40 minutes.

"We played with a lot more confidence and we backed ourselves to keep the pressure on Border Bulldogs. Our defence was much better, our set pieces were crucially more accurate in the scrums and line-outs. Great performance all round," said Odera.

Timothy Omela’s unconverted try put Kenya 20-7 up early in the second half but Bulldogs were not going down without a fight as they replied with a try from Asekho Marubelela for a 20-12 scoreline on 63 minutes.

Darwin Mukidza added Kenya’s bonus point try after a good grubber kick from second-half substitute Jone Kubu.

Omela got his brace, with Fijian-born Kubu successfully adding the extras for a 32-12 lead.

Kabras Sugar ace Kubu wrapped up the scoring with a penalty for the morale-boosting victory.

In other matches held on Saturday, Down Touch Griffons defeated SWD Eagles 40-16 as Zimbabwe Goshawks ran out 23-22 winners against Boland Cavaliers.

The Simbas remain in ninth in the 10-team standings but have improved their points to six.