Kabras destroy Homeboyz to close in on KCB

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad were big winners on a Saturday that witnessed two matches in Kakamega and Nairobi respectively.

The champions thrashed visiting Homeboyz when they touched down nine tries to run away victorious 57-0 after leading 28-0 at the break at Kakamega Showground.

Blak Blad claimed victory without breaking a sweat, 28-0 after Strathmore Leos failed to honour their duel at Kenyatta University ground.

Related Shujaa drop to Challenge Trophy at Sydney 7s Rugby

In the Women’s Kenya Cup, defending champions Mwamba Rugby found themselves in a difficult situation when they were beaten 28-17 in a captivating duel at Impala Sports Club ground.

Hooker Eugene Sifuna and second rowers Brian Juma and David Bunduki nailed down two tries each to blow away the Deejays but not before fullback Jone Kubu, centre Walter Okoth and flanker George Nyambua managed a try apiece.

South African Ntabeni Dukisa made four conversions in the first half while Fijian-born Kubu made two in the second half for Kabras Sugar.

Kabras Sugar, who are also the Enterprise Cup holders, now climb one place to second in the league with 34 points, one behind leaders KCB Rugby Club.