Ayimba's family seeks Sh2.7 million for hospital, burial expenses

The family of the late former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba needs Sh2.7m that will help offset his hospital bills and funeral expenses.

At the same time, Ayumba, who was the former Impala Saracens, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas skipper will be laid to rest in two weeks’ time in Uranga, Sigoma, Siaya County.

Ayimba’s family spokesman, Oscar Osir has to that effect appealed to rugby enthusiasts and other well-wishers to help them raise Sh 1.7m that will help clear hospital bills at Kenyatta National Hospital where the rugby legend had been admitted for a month.

Osir said close to Sh1 million will be spent on funeral preparations adding that contributions can still be sent to Paybill Number 8021673 under account name Benjamin Otieno Ayimba medical.

Osir was briefing the press Monday at the RFUEA on the funeral arrangements.

Osir was accompanied by Ayimba’s uncle Joseph Ayimba, who is also the funeral committee chairman and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla.

Ayimba, 44, passed away on Friday evening while receiving treatment for cerebral malaria at KNH.

“We really want to thank the public led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for having helped raise over Sh 2.3m for his medical bills at Avenue Health Care where he was initially admitted,” said Osir. “Unfortunately, we have come down to this but it’s by the will of God.”

Joseph said that Ayimba will be buried in two weeks’ time, but on a Saturday without giving the exact dates.

“We have the hospital bill top clear but we are happy KNH has released the body. Moreso, we have relatives outside the country who would like to attend his funeral,” said Joseph.

Family and friends will meet every Tuesday and Friday from 5.30pm at the YMCA, South C, Nairobi for the funeral arrangements.

On the week of his burial, a mass will be held on a Wednesday followed by a rugby vigil on a Thursday. The body will be removed from the morgue on a Friday followed by the burial on a Saturday.

Gangla said a condolence book will be opened at the Union's office at the RFUEA with a funeral sub-committee also being put in place.