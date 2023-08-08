School Games: St Anthony's, Shanderema run riot in Kakamega

Five-time boys' football champions St Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale and hosts Shanderema Secondary School on Tuesday sent early warning shots as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games got underway at the Kakamega High School.

Rift Valley’s St Anthony's thrashed Eastern Region's Matiliku Secondary School 8-0 in pool "B" at the Mabao grounds at Kakamega High School, with Shanderema recording the same scoreline against North Eastern's Khorof Harar Secondary School at Bukhungu Stadium.

Football fans dance to isukuti tunes at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County ahead of the boys football Pool A match between Shanderema Secondary School from Western region and Khorof-Harar Secondary School from North Eastern region, at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games on August 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyayata | Nation Media Group

At Mabao grounds, Aldrin Kibet and Stanley Waswa grabbed a brace each as the "Solidarity Boys" displayed exquisite football.

David Wekesa, Joseph Barasa, Gregory Agesa and Allan Kasavuli were also on target for the Rift Valley region champions.

St Anthony's coach Peter Mayoyo said winning is their culture and they are in this championship to win the national trophy.

“St Anthony's is a foundation of both academics and sports. We put God ahead of everything and this is how we have managed to reach this far,” said Mayoyo.

On the other hand, Matiliku head coach Kennedy Otieno blamed fatigue as a result of the long distance covered by his boys while traveling for the demeaning performance they showed, but promised to improve in the coming matches.

Football fans at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County ahead of the boys football Pool A match between Shanderema Secondary School from Western region and Khorof-Harar Secondary School from North Eastern region, at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games on August 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyayata | Nation Media Group

"The boys also lost confidence and tensed because this is their first appearance at the nationals and it’s unfortunate that we had to start with an experienced side like St Anthony's. We had a lot of chances but my boys failed to utilize them because of fear,” said Otieno.

In the other pool match, Nairobi Region champions Dagoretti High School saw off Serani Secondary School 1-0. In Wednesday’s matches, St Anthony’s face Serani as Dagoretti battle Matiliku.

Bukhungu Stadium was filled to the rafters hours before kickoff and the home fans were not disappointed as Shanderema marked their national debut in stunning fashion. They led 4-0 at the break, as a section of fans walked out terming it a one-sided contest.

Football fans at he VIP stand at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County ahead of the boys football Pool A match between Shanderema Secondary School from Western region and Khorof-Harar Secondary School from North Eastern region, at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games on August 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyayata | Nation Media Group

Collins Kati hit a hat-trick as Maxwell Wamalwa and Elvis Ouma grabbing braces each. Kelly Madada also got his name on the score sheet.

In the other pool match at Mukumu Boys High School, Agoro Sare High School came from behind to beat Central region giants Kirangari Secondary School 2-1. Striker Simon Peter saw the Agoro goalkeeper Phelix Onyango off his position, before lobbing the ball past him.

Agoro levelled in the 28th minute through Churchill Ombuor’s bullet header as the sides went to the break tied.

Second half substitute Mohamed Annex scored late in the game as the Nyanza side went on to bag maximum points.

Agoro Sare coach Fredrick Akuku felt his side should have won the game by a bigger margin due to the chances they created in the second half.

In boys’ volleyball, home side Namwela Secondary school beat Eastern’s Tumaini Secondary School 3-1 (25-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19), while Rift Valley champions Andersen saw off Onjiko Boys High School 3-0 (29-27, 25-22 and 17-16).

Photo credit: Jared Nyayata | Nation Media Group

Nairobi’s Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School silenced 2004 winners Tetu Boys High School 3-2 (25-21, 25-10, 19-25, 15-17 and 15-11) as Coast’s Vitengeni Secondary School beat Furaha Mixed Secondary School 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-8).