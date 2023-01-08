Rugby coaches Mwanja, Weru nominated for Soya accolade

Kenya Lionesses coach Dennis Mwanja and Menengai Oilers coach Gibson Weru have been nominated for the Coach of the Year Award for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year Award (SOYA).

Mwanja and Weru are among six coaches vying for the award, whose winner will be known during the 19th edition of SOYA Gala on January 20 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Others nominees are Kenya Port Authority (KPA) men’s basketball team coach Sammy Kiki, KPA women’s basketball team coach Anthony Ojukwu, KCB women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala and Para coach David Waore.

Mwanja led the Kenya Lionesses closer to qualifying for the 2022-2023 Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Lionesses claimed victories over China (17-15), South Africa (5-31), hosts Chile (5-15), thrashed Argentina 36-0 in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Japan 22-15 and to China 31-5 in the battle for third place.

On his part, Kiki guided the KPA men’s basketball team to reclaim the national title after they blew away champions Ulinzi 80-61 in Game Five to take the series 3-2.

Ulinzi won Game One 68-66 before the Dockers hit back 69-58 to level in Mombasa before Game Three, Four and Five moved to Nairobi.

Dockers also won Game Three 71-50 to go 2-1 up before the Soldiers levelled the Series 2-2 with a 57-48 victory, forcing the final Game Five clash.

Ojukwu led the KPA women’s basketball team to a win the league title after seeing off rivals Equity Hawks 70-64 in game four for their 15th title.

Ojukwu also guided the team in qualifying for the 2022 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women in Maputo, Mozambique in December.

Munala led KCB to victory at the Africa Clubs championships in Tunisia in June, 2022.

Munala’s charges stunned record champions Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy. Munala is also part of the Malkia Strikers technical bench.

Waore handled para powerlifter Hellen Wawira at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she handed Kenya bronze in women’s lightweight.