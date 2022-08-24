Plans for 2024 Olympics team to train in France

Discussions are at an advanced stage between the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the city or Miramas in France to have Team Kenya train there before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

However, NOC-K Secretary-General Francis Mutuku said there is nothing conclusive yet and that the discussion is far from over.

“It’s still too early to talk about anything. There are discussions but we haven’t agreed on anything yet since we want to involve our partners in everything,” Mutuku said.

“We want to go through the entire process together and it can take up to two months.”

The Paris Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Miramas hosted a delegation from Kenya from June 9 to 13 as part of possible preparations of Kenyan athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This delegation comprised NOC-K top executives led by President Paul Tergat, Francis Mutuku, and Deputy Secretary-General Mohamed Shoalb Vayani.

Also present was Susan Kamau, the Director of Administration at Athletics Kenya.

The tour was meant for the Kenyan officials to explore the city that is situated approximately 750 kilometres from Paris and access the magnificent Miramas Metropolis Stadium among other sports facilities for swimming, boxing, shooting and rugby.

During the stay, the delegation met the mayor of the city of Miramas, Frédéric Vigouroux, alongside Eric Marchesi, sports assistant, Teddy Althierry, sports director, Nadia Ali, adviser to sports associations and Véronique Jardin, who is charge of preparation centre for the Paris 2024 Games.

The delegation also held sessions with Jean-Albert Gérard, Director of the Miramas Metropolis Stadium, and Pascal Delon, Communications Officer.

The rapport between Kenya and the city of Miramas was struck when Kenya’s under-20 athletics team comprising sprints and field events held a one month camp in the city in April this year.

Team Kenya held a two-week camp in Kurume City in Japan ahead of last year's Tokyo Olympic Games.