Over 60 schools grace International Schools Chess Championship

The inaugural International Schools Chess Championship held at the weekend lived to the billing, with more than 60 institutions taking part.

The two-day event dubbed “Grand Gambit Chess Championship” took place at Brookhouse School Runda and was organised by Chess Kenya in partnership with Microsoft Windows 11, Redington, and Brookhouse School Runda.

The learners, who included those from local private schools, competed in the Under-14 and 18 elite and amateur categories for both boys and girls.

In the boys’ U-18 elite category, Paul Olando Junior of Moi Educational Centre was crowned the winner after he outwitted Aaron Fielder of Rift Valley Academy to top with 5.5 points from a possible six and a superior tie-breaker.

Hesham Zemam of Kitengela International Schools came second with the same number of points but an inferior tie-breaker while Odongo Amol Lwanga of Consolata School closed the podium place with five points.

For their exploits, Junor, Zemam, and Lwanga were rewarded with an HP laptop, Lenovo tablet, and JBL headphones.

Erica Muturi of Kianda School, who was the top girl in the category with four points, received a bean bag.

In the U18 boys’ amateur section, Fielder won with five points ahead of Ryan Masau of Strathmore School, who also amassed five points, but with an inferior tie-breaker. Ethan Ikere of Crawford International School was third with four points. The three players were each awarded a trophy.

Hope Wachira of Nova Pioneer Schools Tatu Girls was the best amateur U18 girls’ player. In the U14 boys’ elite category, Cyprian Mbaabu of Moi Educational Centre triumphed with a 100 percent winning record in six matches.

Mbaabu walked away with a new HP Laptop and a gold medal, while Ethan Kariuki of Makini School Nairobi went home with a Lenovo tablet after finishing second with five points. Nathaniel Manyeki was third with five points, but had an inferior tiebreaker and he received JBL headphones.

Chanel McKenzie of Brookside Preparatory School was the top U14 elite girl with four points. She received a bean bag for her success.

The U14 boys’ amateur crown went to Errol Muhoro of St Mary’s School, who garnered 4.5 points. Miles Mwithukia of Three Rivers Academy and Victor Mwangi followed in that order with 4.5 points and four points respectively.

They each received a trophy. Faith Ivanna of Juja St. Peter’s School was the top amateur girl with 2.5 points.

The top two winners from each section will be invited to join the national team as additional players in the Africa Youth Chess Championship 2024.