Namwamba unveils Talanta Hela digital hub

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports Ababu Namwamba on Saturday unveiled the Talanta Hela digital hub.

The Ministry also used the event held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Indoor Arena to celebrate its achievements for the one year they have been in office.

Talanta Hela is an initiative by the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza government to identify, recruit, nature and monetise talents both in sports and creative industry. The government says the project is in line with its bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei had on August 22 taken a swipe at Namwamba over the unavailability of the Talanta Hela app, despite the Head of State having launched the initiative on June 10.

With the launch of the Talanta Hela Digital Hub, Namwamba said that budding athletes from across the country can now send to the site, videos capturing them in action to be reviewed by a qualified team.

Those who impress, he said, will be invited to join a physical training course at Kenya Academy of Sports.

“If the physical scouting team does not reach you, don’t worry, Talanta Hela online is going to sort you. Simply take a one to three minute clip, log in to the Talanta Hela app which you can get on Google Store and plug in your information,” said Namwamba.

“A dedicated team of scouts will receive your submission and take requisite action. Through this physical and virtual way of scouting and screening, we will select top talents and channel them to appropriate destinations, including academies and clubs both domestic and international, as well as national teams and institutions.”

Speaking at State House in Nairobi on June 10 during the launch of Talanta Hela, President Ruto said the programme “will be a one-stop shop for creatives and sportspeople, connecting talented individuals to opportunities and resources, including access to training programmes, sponsorship, mentorship, and collaborative possibilities.”

He said that Kenya Academy of Sports at MISC will be upgraded to international standards, to help with the implementation of the programme. “The National Academy will be established by expanding the resident academy of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to incorporate modern training and accommodation facilities that meet international standards,” said Dr Ruto then.

The Head of State said stakeholders from schools, federations, clubs and private academies will be involved in the plan that will see the establishment of satellite sports academies, beginning at the school level, through community to regional (stadium) academies, which will culminate in the Kenya Academy of Sports at the national level.

In the event attended by several sports stakeholders including active and retired athletes and federation officials, Namwamba singled out having Fifa lift its ban on Kenya, convincing World Athletics not to ban Kenya over doping menace and improving athletes' cash awards as some of their key achievements for the one year they have been office.