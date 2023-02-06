Kenyan gamers brace for ELigue 1 Tour qualifiers

The Kenyan qualifiers for the 2023 E Ligue 1 Tour will start this month, organisers have announced.

E Ligue 1 Tour is an esports competition bringing together top gamers and football fans from across the globe.

It has been organised by the Ligue 1 Uber Easts in partnership with EA SPORTS.

The Kenyan qualifiers will kick-off on February 26 with the first round at Alliance Franchise, Nairobi, and close on March 11 with the final at the same venue.

“Last year, we had a successful competition. The grand finals stream on YouTube had over 33,000 viewers. We are looking forward to a better competition this time. I am calling on Kenyan gamers to seize this opportunity,” said IndexG Chief Executive Officer Ronny Lusigi.

“This is an opportunity for Kenyan gamers to not only compete at the international level, but to also enjoy a VIP experience of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats by watching global soccer superstars live in action.”

He spoke on Monday during the launch of the competition at Alliance Franchise.

The Kenyan qualifiers are open to all gamers and football fans residing in the country and above the age of 16. They can register for free on the link https://indexgesports.com/eligue1-tour.

All participants below the age of 18 must provide parental consent.

The top eight players from the first round will progress to the final round where the winner will qualify for the global E Ligue 1 Tour finals on May 13 in the Freaks 4U Gaming studios in Paris. The trip to Paris will be fully paid courtesy of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Beyond the competition, the finalists will have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable weekend at the heart of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: attending matches in VIP conditions, backstage tours of the stadiums and visits of different French cities.

In France, the Kenyan champion will face counterparts from North America, Latin America, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Middle East and China.

The Kenyan champion and first runners up will pocket Sh 25,000 and Sh15, 000 respectively. The third and fourth finishers will receive Sh10,000 and Sh5000 respectively.

At the global stage, the winner will walk home with €4,000 (Sh535,958).