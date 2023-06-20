Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo wins gold in African event

Fencer Alexandra Ndolo has given Kenya its maiden victory at the Africa Fencing Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Ndolo, 36, outclassed Algerian teenager Ines El Batoul Taleb 15-5 in the final to claim the women’s Epee title as Kenya claimed its first victory and medal at any given international fencing championship.

Ndolo, who was seeded third, was given a bye to the Round of 16 where she easily bundled out Tufaha Uwihoreye from Rwanda 15-7 to set up 11th seeded Charline Boukhelifa from Algeria in the quarter-finals.

Boukhelifa had stunned sixth seeded South Africa’s Phakama Yantolo 15-8 in the Round of 16.

Then Ndolo would stand her ground to edge out Boukhelifa 15-0 for the semi-final date with last year’s bronze medallist Aya Hussein from Egypt whom she shocked 15-7. Hussein had silenced last year’s silver medallist and compatriot Shirwit Gaber 15-10.

On the other hand, Talweb had to dig deep before dismissing Chloe Bousfiha from Morocco 15-14 in a closely contested semi-final.

Bousfiha had bundled out defending champion Nardin Ehab 15-11 in the quarter-finals.

Ndolo, who is born of a Kenyan father and Polish mother, started competing for Kenya after ditching her German citizenship in September last year.

In men's Epee, home fencer Mohamed Yasseen claimed swift revenge, dethroning fellow country man Mohamed Elsayed of the title in the cracking final.

Yasseen, who had lost to Elsayed in last year’s final, had the last laugh this time around, winning the final duel 14-10.

Egypt dominated the event where last year’s bronze medallist Yara Elsharkawy was crowned the new wen’s Foil champion with Ziad Elsissy claiming men’s Saber title.

Egypt tops with nine medals, three gold, three silver and three bronze, and are followed by Kenya with a gold medal.