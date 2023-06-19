Kenyan esports ace finishes second in African event

Kenya’s Fifa 23 esports champion Eric ‘Démon’ Ngige finished second in the gameX African Esports Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and hosts Nigeria participated in the championship.

Ngige made it to the final but went down 1-0 in the first leg to Senegalese heavyweight Dexx Junior before a 1-1 in the second leg. He lost 2-1 on aggregate and expressed his joy at the achievement

“I played against the best players in the continent and I gave a good account of myself. It was an evenly balanced game that was decided with the finer details. I say a big congratulations to Dexx Junior for the win” said Ngige, a KCA University student.

He beat Nigerian top gamer Adefola in the Round of 32 after making a comeback from a 1-0 loss in the first leg to emerge victorious 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

The Round 16 tie between him and another Nigerian Mitch was a tough one and was decided in extra time after either of them won 1-0 in both legs. However, Ngige won 4-1 in the tie breaker.

He fell to another Nigerian giant Riomade, winning 5-2 in aggregate after 2-1 and 3-1 victories on both legs. He made light work of another experienced gamer Boyd with a 1-3 and 2-0 set of victories.

IndexG Esports CEO Ronny Lusigi on his part praised Ngige for improving his performance compared to last year where he was eliminated in the quarters.