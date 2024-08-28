Former NOC-K official Soi arrested for allegedly shooting his wife

Senior General Service Unit (GSU) police officer Stephen Kiptanui Soi was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring his wife at their home in Kutete area, Narok County.

Mr Soi, who also served as a National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) official, was in 2021 sentenced to a 10-year jail term or pay a Sh103 million fine for his role in the 2016 Rio Olympics scandal.

He is said to have shot and wounded his wife, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, at their home on Tuesday morning following an altercation.

According to the police, Mr Soi is a licensed gun holder.

“The victim was injured in her left thigh and was admitted to a local private hospital in a stable condition,” a police report filed at Mulot Police Station reads in part.

Police said when they visited the scene, Mr Soi was not in the house, prompting a brief search for him and the Ceska pistol used in the drama.

He was later found and arrested. After a search of the house, police found a spare magazine with 12 bullets. The gun that was used in the incident was found in his bedroom with a magazine containing six bullets.

A spent cartridge was also found at the scene, police added. The gun was sent for ballistic testing. Police said Soi, 68, would be charged with attempted murder once investigations are completed.